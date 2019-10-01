Dennis Sherwood

Dennis C. Sherwood, 73, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019) at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

He was born Sept. 15, 1946, in Momence, the son of Gaylord C. “Mike” and Verna M. Pearman Sherwood. Dennis married Kathryn Kurtz on Feb. 17, 1968, in Momence. She survives.

Also surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Denise (Ron) Whittington, of Bourbonnais; one son, Matthew Sherwood, of Glenview; seven grandchildren, Claire Whittington, Emerson Whittington, Parker Whittington, Ainsley Whittington, Wyatt Sherwood, Mason Sherwood and Logan Sherwood; one sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (Gene) Sievers, of Grant Park; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger (Anne) Sherwood, of Kansas, Michael (Joanne) Sherwood, of Momence, John (Marsha) Sherwood, of Bristol, Ind., and Isabel Sherwood, of California.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Robert Sherwood; and one grandson, Jacob D. Whittington.

He retired as the materials manager from Momence Packing Company/Johnsonville in Momence. He had previously worked at Gilbert Plastics, Agar and Dixie Lumber in Momence.

Dennis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he received the Purple Heart Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Two Overseas Bars, Air Medal, Bronze Star Medal and Good Conduct Medal (1st Award).

He was a member of the Momence Fire Protection District from 1968 to 1987, where he retired as captain and served as the local fire inspector. He was appointed as a trustee of the Momence Fire Protection District on Dec. 11, 2007 and served to the current time. He served on the board of directors for the Kasler Memorial, was a former city alderman of Momence for multiple terms, a member of the One Hundred Club, and served on the Kankakee Drug Court Board.

Dennis’ hobbies included playing golf and bowling, but especially spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Momence Fire Protection District.

