Jesse Bourland

Jesse Clark Bourland, 58, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at his home.

He was born Oct. 5, 1960, in Manteno, the son of James Bourland and Aline Rosendahl Henerberg. His father preceded him in death.

Jesse retired as head chef at Graff Restaurants in Arizona. He was also a chef in several local restaurants. In retirement, he found he loved country living and cared for the homestead of his grandparents, Jesse and Lillian Rosendahl.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Aline and Alan Henerberg, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Kelly Jo Bourland, of southern Illinois; two brothers, James (Barbara) Bourland, of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Gary (Giscel) Bourland, of Parrish, Fla.; two sisters, Jaline Reese, of Ocala, Fla., and Gina (Brian) Trombley, of Jackson, Tenn.; and three stepsisters, Tari (Robert) Penley, of Bradley, Kristi (Jay) Dean, of Westmont, and Heidi Holderman, of Tulsa, Okla.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. James Bourland will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

