Janet Sorensen

Janet G. Sorensen, 65, passed away peacefully Sept. 18, 2019, in the loving and caring home of Landmark Memory Care in Lafayette, Colo.

Janet was born April 29, 1954, in Chicago Heights, to Robert and Cathryn Schopf.

Janet attended grade school and high school in Momence; and April 14, 1973, she married Randy Sorensen from Crescent City. Together they had two children, Valerie and Randall “Buddy.” Janet, Randy and the children moved to Colorado in 1980. She worked at Denver Dry Goods before starting a career at Storage Technology in Louisville, Colo., that spanned more than 20 years. One of her fond memories at Storage Tech was her trips to China to help train in the Storage Tech manufacturing process. After Storage Tech, she worked for a short time at First RF in Boulder, Colo. Janet had a wonderful personality that resonated with everyone with whom she interfaced.

Janet truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: spoiling the grandchildren and loving her two children, husband and all of her family and friends. Janet loved making costumes and dressing up for Halloween with the kids and enjoyed every holiday to the fullest. She had very accomplished artistic abilities with her paintings and sewing and has her work displayed around the family home. Janet had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

Janet is survived by her husband, Randy; her daughter, Valerie Montoya; her son, Randall “Buddy”; her mother, Cathryn Schopf; three sisters, Cindy Jensen, Barbara Lockhart (Sandy) and Kathy LoCascio (Larry); a brother, Robert Schopf (Kim); and seven grandchildren.

Family, friends and others whose lives Janet has touched so dearly are invited to a Mass at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 6739 S. Boulder Road, Boulder, CO 80303 at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The Rev. Cliff McMillan will officiate. Please join the luncheon following the service to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, do what Janet was very good at: just chat.

Another memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Janet’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at: www.darrellhowemortuary.com; or Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.darrellhowemortuary.com.

(Pd)