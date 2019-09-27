Charles Reardanz

Charles LaVerne Reardanz, 84, of Essex, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born June 29, 1935, in Bonfield, the son of Henry and Edith Mae (nee Merrill) Reardanz. His parents preceded him in death.

Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He worked for Commonwealth Edison teaching nuclear instrumentation, retiring after 22 years of employment.

Charles was a member of the United Methodist Church in Essex, where he also served on the board as president. He was also a member of the Gardner American Legion Post 663 and the Essex Lions Club. Charles was one of the state directors for Good Sam’s Camping Organization of Illinois; and for 15 years he was the driver, with his wife, Suzanne, for the Special Olympics Torch Run from Chicago to Bloomington. He volunteered numerous years for the food bank and was a caller for Bingo at the Lions Club and the American Legion.

Surviving are six children, Dennis Reardanz, of Detroit, Texas, Cindy (the late Fred) Grohler, of Essex, Lana (John) Birr, of Buckingham, Brenda Voigt, of Miami, Fla., Melody (Don) Gross, of Winter Haven, Fla., and Pam (Fred Lloyd) Phillips, of Girard, Kan.; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Eugene (Margaret) Reardanz, of Kankakee; two sisters, Gay (Lester) Howard, of Limestone, and Rita (the late Keith) Schott, of Essex; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Suzanne Lucille (nee Martino) Reardanz, who passed away April 4, 2019; one son, James Reardanz; one brother, Carl Reardanz; one sister, Nancy Siedentop; and son-in-law, Fred Grohler.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, until the 1 p.m. services at the United Methodist Church in Essex. Interment, with military honors, will follow in East Cemetery in Essex. Funeral arrangements are by R.W Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church.

