Tramaine Thompson

Tramaine D. Thompson, 41, of Jacksonville, Fla., nicknamed “Pootenanny,” passed away Sept. 4, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born Jan. 21, 1977, in Kankakee, the son of Vinson and Ernette (Moore) Thompson.

Tramaine was a laborer.

He had formerly lived in the Kankakee area.

Tremaine’s hobbies included photography, cooking and dog training.

Surviving are three daughters, Paris Thompson, of Kankakee, Aiyanna Thompson, of Georgia, and Angelina Thompson, of Bourbonnais; his parents, Vinson and Ernette Thompson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister, Andrea (Michael) Harris, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, Christopher Thompson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and one granddaughter, Camry Thompson, of Bourbonnais. Also surviving are his great uncle, Richard (Elizabeth) Robbins, of Illinois; five uncles, William (Lucy) Thompson, of Michigan, Walter, Emanuel and David Moore, of Kankakee, and Darryl Moore, of Nebraska; seven great aunts, Eloise Burnett, of Chicago, Jessie Jones and Elizabeth Moore, both of Rock Island, Ruth Cameron, of Harvey, Arlise (William) Milton and Anniece (Louis) Rideout, of Savannah, Ga., and Arnita Clark, of Midlothian; and five aunts, Katie (TJ) Sanders and Leola Forman, of Kankakee, Denise (Eric) Tetter, of Atlanta, Ga., Janette Thompson, of Texas, and Vaniecesa Franklin, of Rock Island.

Preceding him in death were a daughter, grandson, sister, two great aunts, five aunts and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ronald Bartlett officiating.

Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.

(Pd)