Orville Glover Sr.

Orville P. Glover Sr., 86, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019), peacefully, with his family by his side in his home.

He was born Sept. 22, 1932, in Glasgow, Ky., the son of Pearl Glover.

Orville married Phyllis Clyden. She preceded him in death Nov. 8, 2012.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

Orville was a builder for Ray J. Benoit and Triangle Construction and retired in 1990.

He enjoyed walking, building houses, helping others and spending time with his family.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Orville (Kerry) Glover Jr., of Kankakee; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Carol (Steve) Weidner, of Champaign, Elizabeth (Robert) Phillips, of Melvin, and Paula (Herb) Volpe, of Bradley. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his mother; and a brother, Arlie.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

