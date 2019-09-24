Timothy Matthew Hays, son of Matthew and Sarah Renee (Funtall) Hays, passed away at birth Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Surviving are his parents, of Bourbonnais; maternal grandparents, John and Debbie Funtall, of Lansing; paternal grandparents, Carl and Lesa Hays, of Bourbonnais; paternal great-grandmother, Marion Lorraine Johnson, of Bourbonnais; paternal great-grandmother, Edna Hays, of Manteno; several aunts and uncles; and several cousins.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Greg Eilers officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Trisomy 18 Foundation.