Glen Burger

Glen J. Burger, 82, of Dwight, passed away at 11:57 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following visitation. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Dwight. The Rev. Chrissy Salser will officiate. Full military rites will be accorded at the gravesite. The family requests casual attire be worn for the visitation and service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Guardian Angel Basset Rescue Dog Park.

Glen was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Morris, a son of A. Verl and Irene (Baker) Burger. He married Barbara A. Statler on Sept. 12, 1981, at the First Congregational Church in Dwight. She preceded him in death July 22, 2015.

Surviving are his stepchildren, David (Cheri) Williams, of Dwight, and Donna (Gary) Kozak, of Lockport; four stepgrandchildren, Kelly (Steve) Sirk, Kyle Williams, Kurt Williams and Tony (Samantha) Westcott; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; and several cousins.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Lloyd and Melvin Burger.

Glen was educated in the Dwight schools. He farmed and owned Burger Trucking for many years before retiring in 2011.

He enjoyed working on the farm and spending time with his dogs, cats and cows. Glen liked to absorb himself in whatever work he was doing. Glen will be greatly missed, his family said.

(Pd)