George Johnson Jr.

George W. Johnson Jr., 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away at his home Wednesday, (Sept. 18, 2019). He was born July 8, 1929, to George W. Sr. and Opal (Lutes) Johnson. He married Lois Barnard on June 12, 1948, in Chicago. They were married for 71 years.

George graduated from Roosevelt Military Academy in 1947. His talents were many: He was a truck driver for Rudolf Express; he trained as a graphic arts specialist and printer; and then he became an owner and partner in Imperial International Learning and Education Co. and later a video station in Kankakee and Bloomington.

He was a hunter, fisherman, beekeeper, woodworker, baker, candy maker and gardener, as well as a lifelong member of the NRA. He served 25 years as finance chairman at the United Methodist Church of Aroma Park where he also taught Sunday school for children and adults. He was a volunteer and a mentor. He was an avid Bible reader and tried to lead his life by biblical principles.

George is survived by his wife, Lois; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Ilene Johnson, of Evergreen, Colo.; and daughter, Christine Johnson, of Bloomington; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Johnson; and son-in-law, Dr. Gary Johnson.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Aroma Park United Methodist Church. Pastor Valeria Mezger-Wengstrom will officiate. Memorials may be made to Aroma Park United Methodist Church or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

