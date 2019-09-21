Ethel Wiltgen

Ethel H. Wiltgen, 80, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center. She was born March 28, 1939, in Chicago, to James Wallace and Ellen Lauer Stricklin.

She married William L. Wiltgen on May 4, 1957; and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Bonnie Heinen and Sandy and Warren Ball, all of Mokena; three grandchildren, Christina (Bret) Jensen, Joseph (Ana) Heinen and Charles “Chuckie” (Sarah) Novak; two stepgrandchildren, James (Sarah) Ball and Jennifer (Matt) Masson; eight great-grandchilren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by many siblings; a son-in-law, Michael Heinen; and a stepgrandson, Warren Ball Jr.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, until the 6 p.m. funeral services at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno. Pastor Joy Schlesselman will officiate. Burial will be private.

