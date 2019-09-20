Patricia Wix

Patricia Clarke Wix, 67, of Monee and formerly of Chicago, passed away Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019).

She was the loving mother of Laura (Nicholas) Taglia; cherished grandmother of Evelyn Taglia; dear sister of Mary (Stephen) Gaydos, Therese (the late Robert) Midgett, and the late Margaret (the late Thomas) Gelin; aunt of Julie (John), Stephen and Maureen (Rich).

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Clara Clarke.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Andrew McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Ave., Chicago, IL 60655. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128, or to the St. Anthony Shrine, 5000 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223.

Please sign her online guestbook at dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/chicago-il/andrew-j-mcgann-son-funeral-home/9629.

