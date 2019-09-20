Chris Senesac

Chris A. Senesac, 56, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 11, 1962, in Kankakee, the son of Richard Rene and Melba Bertrand Senesac.

Chris was a former employee of Bernard Welding in Beecher and had been a chef at The Homestead, Kankakee Elks Country Club, and Holiday Inn. He enjoyed camping and kayaking, as well as clock-building, carpentry and woodworking.

Surviving are his mother, Melba Seago, of St. Anne; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Jake and Katie Senesac, of Bourbonnais, Alex Senesac, of Bradley, and Drew Graf, of Grant Park; one daughter, Sarah Senesac, and her fiancé, Ryder Kardosh, of Grant Park; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Cammy and Greg Dandurand, of St. Anne, and Kim Hazzard, of Bourbonnais; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny and Ann Senesac, of Abbeyville, Ala., and D.J. and Michelle Senesac, of Gainesville, Ga.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

