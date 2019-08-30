Kathy Jo Bradley, 62, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away July 26, 2019, in Chebanse.

She was born March 14, 1957, in Kankakee, the daughter of John and Vera (Kimball) Geistwhite.

Kathy was a graduate of Kankakee Community College.

She retired from nursing.

Kathy loved her cats, Gabby and Bandit. They were very dear to her.

Surviving are two brothers, Kim and Delynn Geistwhite, of Kankakee, and Steven and Sherri MacMillan, of Twentynine Palms, Calif.; four nephews, Ryan (Heather) Geistwhite, Kyle Geistwhite, Sean (Amanda) Geistwhite, and Scott MacMillan; one niece, Sherron Curtis; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; nephew, Alex Geistwhite; and a great-nephew, Caden Geistwhite.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, until the concluding prayers at 6:15 p.m. at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Rocco Busato will officiate.

Memorials may be made to River Valley Animal Rescue or the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

