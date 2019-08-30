Adele Newman, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, until the 5 p.m. funeral services at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Ricky Dixon will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Adele Newman was born Dec. 9, 1935, in Tallassee, Ala., the daughter of Andrew and Sudie Mitchell Jones. She graduated from Moton High School and Tuskegee Institute.

She confessed her life to Christ at an early age at Mount Zion Baptist Church of Tallassee, Ala. She relocated to Joliet and became a member of Mount Zion of Joliet, where Pastor Singleton was the leader of the congregation.

When she relocated to Kankakee in 1978, she became a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, then under the direction of Pastor the Honorable Alex T. Bond and now Pastor Ricky D. Dixon.

Adele worked for the state of Illinois in Tinley Park and in Manteno.

She was united in holy matrimony to Eddie Newman on Dec. 18, 1981.

Adele enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, quilting and playing cards. She was a fan of the Chicago Bulls.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Andrew and Sudie Jones; her husband, Eddie Newman; four sisters, Mary Moss, Minnie Culpepper, Loraine Jones and May Florence Jones; and two brothers, William Johnson and Andrew Jones Jr.

She leaves in the everlasting hands of her master and savior Jesus Christ, two daughters, Kymberly Hayes and Ruth Alexander, both of Kankakee; two sons, Keith and Derrick Boyden, both of Kankakee; a sister, Maybell Brown, of Kankakee; a sister-in-law, Willie Mae Jones, of Kankakee; a brother-in-law, Rufus Newman, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Andrea (Johnny) Short, Clarence Alvin (Michelle) Hayes, Phenique Boyden and Joseph Hayes, all of Kankakee; Kiara Alexander, of Edwardsville, Ronald Hayes, of Laveen, Ariz, Kamari Rapier, of Decatur, and Latorious Wilkes, of Indianapolis, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Taylor Hayes, Tamara Short, Gabrielle Short, Aarion Brown, Kaitlyn Adele Hayes, Aaliyah Brown, Corleone Hayes, Aarianna Brown, Ariana Hayes, Johnny Short II, Cherish and Cam’ron Harris and Toni Smith; special nieces and nephews, Mark Twane Jones, Phyllis (Steven) Howery, Monique Howery, Steven (Michelle) Howery Jr. and Cynthia “Cindy” Jones; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

