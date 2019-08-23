Linda Stahl

Linda Sue Stahl, 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019) at Joliet Area Community Hospice.

She was born Feb. 1, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of Donald and Lulabelle Mathis. Linda married her best friend and love of her life, John Reed Stahl, in July 1974.

Linda loved her family and was loved by all who met her. She sewed, cooked and gardened with a passion for all things created from something small. Her hands were rarely still. She also shared her love of camping and the outdoors with her husband and family.

For 30 years, Linda worked at CSL Behring. She will be missed by her co-workers, many of whom became friends.

Surviving are her husband, John Reed Stahl Sr.; one son, John (Amber) Stahl, of Tinley Park; one daughter, Susan (James Jr.) Coulter, of Lexington, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kayle and Greyden Coulter and Penny and Pepper Stahl; her mother, Lulabelle Janssen, of Kankakee; two brothers, David (Kathy) Mathis, of Stone Lake, Wis., and Gary (Mary) Mathis, of Eleva, Wis.; one sister, Cheryl (Steve) Sikorski, of Hammond, Ind.; along with her many in-laws, nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and treasured deeply.

Preceding her in death were her father; one brother, Kevin; stepfather, Ervin; two brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; one niece; and her beloved pets, Dusty, Krunchie and Lulu.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, until the 7:30 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bonfield.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Joliet Area Community Hospice and ask that any memorials be made to that organization.

