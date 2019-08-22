Samuel Crews, 57, of Hampton, Ga., passed away Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin, Ga.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Montele Crawford will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Samuel Crews was born Feb. 22, 1962, in Jackson, Miss., the son of James Sr. and Christine Dixon Crews.

He graduated from Eastridge High School in 1980 where he had been an outstanding track star and was later inducted into the Hall of Fame. He continued his education at Jackson State University and graduated in 1985 with a B.S. Degree in Business.

Samuel was baptized at Morning Star Baptist Church and was a member of Devine Faith Ministry International where he participated in the men’s Bible study.

He was employed by MARTA for 28 years as a loan officer. He previously worked for Home Depot as a sales associate.

Samuel leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Samuel Davis, of Jackson, Miss.; his mother and stepfather, Christine and Rev. Roger Sykes, of Kankakee; a grandson, Ethan Jacob Davis, of Jackson, Miss.; two brothers, Ronnie Jerome Crews, of Kankakee, and the Rev. Adam P. (Regina) Crews, of Hebron, Ky.; two stepbrothers, Roger Felix (Amber) Sykes Jr., of Kankakee, and Donald Brooks, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; four stepsisters, Vivian Dixon, Myra (Dwayne) Purnell and Kim Sykes, all of Minnesota, and Yolanda Sykes, of Stone Mountain, Ga.; three aunts, Rosie Lee Nelson, of Jackson, Miss., Katherine (Harry) Edmond, of Minnesota, and Carrie (Robert) Williams, of Cincinnati, Ohio; two uncles, George (Patricia) Dixon and the Rev. Roosevelt Dixon, all of Gary, Ind.; a special friend, Gwen Bennett, of Atlanta, Ga.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father; two brothers, Johnnie Brooks and James Crews Jr.; his grandparents; aunts, Josie Watson, Mary Carroll, Ernestine Smith and Polly Dixon; and uncles, Samuel Dixon, Joseph Dixon and Robert Lee Dixon.

