Diana Lumkes

Diana A. Lumkes, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at Presence Heritage Village, Kankakee.

She was born Dec. 6, 1924, in Kankakee County, the daughter of Henry and Metta Veendorp Mulder. Diana married John Henry Lumkes in 1946, and they had four daughters. John preceded her in death Dec. 28, 2010.

Diana was a beautician and owned the Vogue Beauty Salon in Kankakee. She was a member of the Momence Christian Reformed/OPC. Throughout her life, Diana enjoyed music and loved to sing.

Surviving are daughters, Susan (Roy) Kikkert. of Atlanta, Ga., and Nancy (Marvin) Dokter, of Racine, Wis.; grandchildren, Kate Kikkert (Daniel) McFalls, Deena Miers (Elliot) Rudmann, Anneke Miers, Dirk Miers and Rachel Dokter; great-grandson, Andrew Henry; sister, Mae Peerbolte, of San Diego, Calif.; and brother, Bernard Mulder, of Nashville, Mich.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Presence Heritage Village Chapel in Kankakee. Private family inurnment will be in the Momence Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

