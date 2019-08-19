Death notices: Aug. 19, 2019

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Frederick Charles Hoover Sr.</strong>, 70, of Wilmington and formerly of Joliet, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington.

<strong>Rosie M. Pierce,</strong> 85, of Coal City and formerly Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City.

<strong>Gerald L. Schrock</strong>, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Evelyn Rose Piggush</strong>, 92, of Milford, were held Aug. 14 at Milford Christian Church in Milford, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow and the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. Evelyn passed away Aug. 10, 2019. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Pallbearers were Roger Francis, Jay Carlson, Ed Highfill, Sean McCalla, Jeff Warren and Michael Thorson. Honorary pallbearers were Hiram Crawford and Marvin Andris.

Funeral services for <strong>Deborah S. Schafroth</strong>, 65, of Ashkum, were held Aug. 14 at Gilman United Methodist Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Malcolm Jones and Gary Fairchild officiating. Deborah passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Chet Wade, Bob Miller, Tony and Tim Potts, Bill Nims and Gerald Whitlow. Honorary pallbearers were Paul Schafroth, Ryan and Jackson Leggott, C.J. Quinlan and Jim Cote.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Patricia A. Wingerter</strong>, 89, of Martinton, were held Aug. 14 at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Pete Jankowski officiating. Patricia passed away Aug. 9, 2019. Interment was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton. Pallbearers were Jamie, Jeremy and Wyatt Wingerter, Roger, Tom, Jim and Bob Minard, Ryan Frohling, Tim, Keith and David Willis, and Paul and Mike LeSage.