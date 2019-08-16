Dolores Miller

Dolores P. Miller, 88, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Aroma Park, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) in Tinley Park.

She was born July 30, 1931, in Aroma Park, the daughter of Paul Regnier Sr. and Marie Landry Regnier. Dolores married Melvin Miller on May 12, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. He survives. The couple had been married 68 years prior to her passing.

Dolores enjoyed dancing, boating, water skiing, traveling, crocheting, roller skating and ice skating. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Devan and Darlene Miller, of Alvarado, Texas, and Ronnie and Kim Miller, of Kankakee; a daughter, Trina Carraher, of Bourbonnais; a sister-in-law, Virginia Regnier, of Aroma Park; a brother-in-law, Lee Bass, of Aroma Park; seven grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and A.J. Miller; sister, Barbara Bass; and brother, Paul Regnier Jr.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 16, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

Please sign her online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.

(Pd)