Death notices: Aug. 15, 2019

Death notices

Rebecca “Becky” Johnston, 56, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) at GreenTree of Bradley Health Center. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Gordon L. Lambert</strong>, 85, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at George Ade Memorial Health Care Center in Brook, Ind. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Chris Shawn Malik</strong>, 59, of Momence, passed away Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Helen Barnes</strong>, 88, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 10 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias and great-nephew, the Rev. Chrysostomos Gilbert, officiating. Helen passed away Aug. 5, 2019. Entombment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Bill and Nick Barnes, Stefan Fox, Isaiah Armstrong, James Carter and Eric Kibbons.

Funeral Mass for <strong>John J. Fogarty</strong>, 79, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. John passed away Aug. 9, 2019. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Megan Thiesfeld, Dragon Alexander, Sean and Mike Anderson, Darvin Smith and Justin Fogarty.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert John Letton</strong>, 61, of Custer Park, were held Aug. 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. Robert passed away Aug. 1, 2019.

Memorial Mass for <strong>Jessica Sue “Susie” Smith</strong>, 72, of St. Anne, were held Aug. 10 at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. James Fanale and the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Susie passed away Aug. 5, 2019. Inurnment was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.