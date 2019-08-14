Robert Worth

Robert C. “Bob” Worth, 86, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at his home.

He was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Kankakee, the son of Clyde J. and Eleanor Burrell Worth. He was married to Genevieve “Jenni” Worth.

Bob was a 1950 graduate of Kankakee High School, where he was active in sports.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Bob began his career as a nurseryman when he returned home from the service in 1956. Together with his brother, Phil, they built Kankakee Nursery into one of the largest wholesale nurseries in the Midwest. He remained active in the business for more than 40 years and was a well known and respected advocate for the nursery industry. He was on the board of directors of the Illinois Nurserymen’s Association, serving as president in 1986. Bob was a member of the Elks and the Kankakee Country Club. He was a former board member of the Kankakee Historical Society, Mound Grove Cemetery, and the Symphony Foundation. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Jenni Worth, of St. Anne; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Teri Worth, of Kankakee, and Steve and Donna Worth, of St. Anne; two daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Mike Schnell, of St. Anne, and Mary and Dale Essington, of Clifton; 13 grandchildren, John Worth, Lauren Worth, Charles Worth, Andrew Worth, Ellen Sinon (Michael), Pete Worth, Nick Worth, Sally Worth, Tom Worth, Stephanie Beaton, Elizabeth Sperry (Brenton), Katie Menard and Maggie Menard; one great-grandchild, Neve Sinon; one sister, Mona Breunig, of Sunset Hills, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Worth, of Kankakee, and Kathy Geist, of Madison, Wis.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, the Tebo family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Phillip; and one brother-in-law, Jack Breunig.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, until the time of the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or the Kankakee Community College Scholarship Fund.

