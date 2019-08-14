Meoria Avant

Meoria M. Avant, 18, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident near St. Anne.

She was born Aug. 23, 2000, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Derrick and Tarasha Bowers Avant.

Surviving are her parents, Derrick and Tarasha Avant; one brother and sister-in-law, Delsius (McKenzie) Avant, of St. Anne; one sister, Faith Avant, of Momence; one niece, Alaina Avant, of Bourbonnais; her paternal grandmother, Nancy Avant, of Kankakee; maternal grandfather, David Bowers, of San Pedro, Calif.; and one maternal great-grandmother, Leona Davenport, of Kankakee.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Delrec Dwayne Avant.

Meoria was employed at CCS, a call center in Bourbonnais.

She graduated in 2018 from Momence High School in Momence.

Meoria enjoyed modeling, helping others and spreading her contagious personality with anyone she came in contact with through laughter and smiles.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, until the noon funeral service at the First United Methodist Church in Momence. The Rev. George Bowers will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.