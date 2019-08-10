Richard Forneris

Richard Leo Forneris, 75, of Fairbury and formerly of Reddick, passed away at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, at First United Methodist Church of Fairbury. His inurnment will be 3 p.m. Wednesday in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus, following the service at the church. Military funeral honors will be accorded at the cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, prior to the service at the church in Fairbury. Rich requested memorial contributions be directed to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation or Livingston County Humane Society. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard was born Aug. 14, 1943, in Campus, the son of Secondo and Angelene (Zeller) Forneris. He married Beverly Mathison on Oct. 18, 1969, in Campus. His wife, Beverly survives in Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Dana Forneris; one brother, James Forneris; one sister, Donna Denker; sister in-law, Janet Forneris; and brother in-law, John Denker.

Other survivors include one daughter, Lori (Mark) Schahrer, of Fairbury; one son, Brian (Lesley) Forneris, of Amherst, Ohio; one sister, Darlene (Jim) Steichen, of Campus; two brothers, Joseph Forneris, of Herscher, and Wayne (Glenda) Forneris, of Buckingham; and five grandchildren, Alexandra Forneris, Jack Schahrer, Tony Schahrer, Dominic Forneris and Donovan Forneris.

Richard served our country in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He was a 1961 graduate of Reddick High School and was employed at Armstrong World Industries in Kankakee for 44 years. In retirement he volunteered at Miller Rehabilitationin Kankakee. He enjoyed golfing with friends and family, and rides in his golf cart and on his John Deere mower. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

An online guest registry is available to leave messages for the family at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.

(Pd)