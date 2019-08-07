Todd Bauer

Todd Duane Bauer, 55, of California, passed away July 25, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, 12408 IL-17, Bonfield, where Todd was a lifetime member. Burial will be at a later date.

He was born June 18, 1964, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, the son of Janet Boyer and Ronald A. Bauer. His father preceded him in death.

Todd graduated from Herscher High School in 1982 and Illinois State University in 1986 and earned his CPA. After working 15 years in the Chicago area, Todd moved to the Los Angeles area, still working in the accounting field and playing golf in the warmer weather.

Surviving are his mother, Janet (Roger) Boyer, of Reddick; brother, Keith Bauer, of Herscher; sister, Dawn (Ron) Fritz, of Geneseo; nephews, Jeremy (Amber) Bauer, Brandon (Kristin) Bauer, Justin (Nicole) Fritz, Joshua (Ashley) Fritz and Tyler (Kate) Fritz; niece, Katie Bauer; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Gae Grob; uncle, George Grob; and great-niece, Carlie Bauer.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

(Pd)