Edward Ohlenkamp

Dr. Edward A. Ohlenkamp, 81, passed away July 14, 2019, in Normal.

He was born Feb. 14, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Alvin and Eileen Ohlenkamp, who preceded him in death. He married Bette Rockwood in 1959 in Berwyn.

Surviving are their sons, Mark and Michael (Kristy), of Florida, and Scott (Monica), of Farmer City; grandchildren, Christopher and Rebecca; great-granddaughter, Olivia; sisters, Bertha (Orville) Peppin, of Kankakee, Leah (Denny) Askew, of Kankakee, Patricia (Ronald) Shewmaker, of Palm City, Fla.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Edward graduated from Manteno High School, received his Bachelor’s Degree from Illinois State University and both his Master’s and Doctorate from Northern Illinois University. He retired from MMMA in Normal.

Edwards teaching career was in junior and senior high schools, and universities in Florida and Illinois. He was passionate about education, continuing coursework at Heartland Community College throughout his retirement.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, and collecting automobiles.

There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Northside Church of Christ in Bloomington.

Memorials may be to the Community Cancer Center in Normal.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

