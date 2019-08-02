Rose Marie Marion, 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (July 31, 2019) at her home.

She was born March 12, 1935, in Cullom, the daughter of William and Marie (Wagner) Billerbeck. Rose Marie married Stephen C. Marion on May 15, 1954, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Cullom. He preceded her in death Oct. 4, 2000.

Rose Marie retired from Maternity BVM Catholic Church after 22 years, where she worked as a secretary. She had also worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and Gala Lanes. Rose Marie was a volunteer at Presence Heritage Village. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling.

She was a longtime parishioner of Maternity BVM Catholic Church.

Surviving are three sons, Bill (Cindy) Marion, of Jacksonville, Ark., Jeff Marion, of Round Lake Beach, and Marc Marion (Julie Burgener); one daughter, Deb (Dave) Carter, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Cupps, Christopher Marion, Nicole (John) Dmitrasz and Justin (Nicole) Carter; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Stephen Marion, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Vicky; and two sisters, Peggy Nafziger and Jean Floyd.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Maternity BVM Catholic Church.

