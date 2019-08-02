Richard Hogan

Richard E. “Dick” Hogan, 95, of Buckingham, passed away Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 28, 1923, in Bethany, the son of Everett and Allane (Weidner) Hogan. Dick married Joanne Jones on Nov. 26, 1949, at St. Mary’s Church in Royal Oak, Mich.

Dick was a farmer in the Campus area. He helped found Hogan Implement Co., now AHW. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois with a BA in history. Dick enjoyed reading and was an avid Illini and Chicago White Sox fan. He was a member of the Dwight American Legion.

He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight and Sacred Heart Church in Campus.

Dick served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army in the European Theater during World War II. He was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

Surviving are his loving wife, Joanne Hogan, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Mimi Hogan, of Kankakee; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Anne and John Keegan, of Atlanta, Ga., Katie and Ron Bribriesco, of Champaign, and Mary Hogan and Gregg Makuch, of Seattle, Wash.; seven grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Suzanne Hogan, of Buckingham; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one son, Patrick Joseph Hogan.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church in Dwight or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)