James Jones

James “Jim” William Jones, 77, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away July 10, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev., as a result of lung cancer.

He was born Nov. 22, 1941, in Tuscola, the son of Donald Jones and Anna Catherine (maiden name, Dick) Jones.

Jim was retired from the U.S. Air Force. He had received numerous military awards.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Jim and Sarah Ellen Jones were married Nov. 21, 1960, at the Orlando Air Force Base in Orlando, Fla. She survives.

Also surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, James Jr. and Melanie Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., Donald Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Tracy Jones, of Clearwater, Fla.; daughter, Margaret Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev.; brothers, Bob Jones, of Kankakee, Steve Jones, of Lompoc, Calif., Chuck and Lori Jones, of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; sisters, Nancy and Lenny Reck, of Kankakee, Marilyn and George Drolet, of Bradley, and Sally and Steve Birr, of Bourbonnais; nine grandchildren, Ronald Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., Courtney Cosby, of Warsaw, Ind., Brian Whitcomb, of Logandale, Ga., Crystal Tracy, of Champaign, Tasha Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., Daria Tracy, of Champaign, Haley Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., Sierra Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Kalysta Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev.; and six great-grandchildren, Ava Cosby, of Warsaw, Ind., Brody Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., Annalise Cosby, of Warsaw, Ind., Liesel Cosby, of Warsaw, Ind., Madilyn Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Esther Cosby, of Warsaw, Ind.

Preceding him in death were his father, Donald Jones; mother, Anna Jones; sister, Patty Bender; and brother, Philip Jones.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of life service in September.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or to Disabled Veterans.

