Jean Lambert-Zack, 87, of Momence, passed away Friday (July 26, 2019), in the emergency room at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.

She was born April 15, 1932, in Momence, the daughter of Harold and Bernadette Regnier Lambert.

Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Judy and Scott Lemenager, of St. Anne, and Paula Fuchsen, of Bourbonnais; and two grandchildren, Erin Fuchsen and Landon Lemenager. Also surviving are two brothers, Donald Lambert, of Momence, and Robert Lambert, of Cartersville, Ga.; and one sister-in-law, Bonnie Lambert, of Momence.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, James Lambert.

Jean was a registered nurse and had been employed at Billings Hospital at the University of Chicago, Manteno Mental Health, St. Mary’s Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and was retired from the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.

Jean enjoyed reading and writing.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, July 30, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to Kankakee County Animal Foundation.

