Katherine Kleinert

Katherine “Katie” Kleinert, 40, of Chicago and formerly of Chebanse, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at Rainbow Care Center in Chicago.

She was born May 23, 1979, in Carlsbad, N.M.

Katie moved to the Chebanse area and was adopted and raised by Darryl and Ruth Kleinert.

She brought joy to her family. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. She loved God, music, life, being with her family and animals, and she especially enjoyed showing sheep at the Iroquois County Fair.

Surviving are her significant other, Tim Grzonka, of Chicago; her parents, Darryl and Ruth Kleinert, of Chebanse; her biological mother, Melinda Hamilton, of Farmington, N.M.; her daughters, Angela Luna, of Chicago Heights, and Kaylee Muñoz, of Chebanse; her siblings, Anna, Pam, Kim, Michelle, Jen, Lindsey, Brittany, Heather, Gary, Scott, Mike, Brian, Bret, Jay and Daniel; and her three grandchildren, Angelo, Jaden and Virginia; as well numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, until the noon funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

