Gregory Flournoy, 53, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at Journey Care Hospice, in Arlington Heights.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Joseph Lightfoot will officiate.

Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Gregory Alan Flournoy was born July 17, 1966, in Gary, Ind., the son of Arthur and Dorothy Cohen Flournoy.

He attended St. Anne High School.

Gregory served our country in the U.S. Army from 1984 until his honorable discharge in 1992.

He was employed as a mental health technician at Shapiro Developmental Center for 24 years. He was union steward and second vice president of AFSCME Local 29. Gregory was a member of the Dream Weavers Motorcycle Club, known as “Big Daddy.” He rode for such charitable events as “Toys in the Hood” and “Ride for Cancer.” He was a member of the Masonic Order in Lawton, Okla.

Gregory was united in holy matrimony to the former Audriea Green on June 16, 2018.

He enjoyed doing yard work, riding his motorcycles, cars, cooking and grilling. He had a funny sense of humor.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Audriea Flournoy, of Kankakee; five sons, Graigry Chatman, of Junction City, Kan., Jeremiah Flournoy, Jordan and Sidney Winfield, all of Kankakee, and Taylor Winfield, of Chicago; four brothers and one sister-in-law, Clarence “Kilrow” Nelson, of Seattle, Wash., Terry and Emma Flournoy, of Gary, Ind., Jeffery Flournoy, of University Park, and Darrell Flournoy, of Fredericksburg, Va.; two sisters, Algena Flournoy, of Pembroke Township, and Rebecca “Carol” Flournoy, of Miami, Fla.; one uncle, Pervis Cohen, of Oakland, Calif.; one granddaughter, Kianna “Kee Kee” Thomas; his father-in-law, Victor Green, of Harrisburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; five brothers, Michael, Kenneth, Andrew “Buddy,” Edward “Bug” Flournoy and Dennis White; and one sister, Delores Johnson.

