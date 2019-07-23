Obituary budget July 23

Done - Flag - Wayne A. Reddel - $200 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Claudia Schmidt - $200 obit - with photo - sent (actually this is the one I sent to you Sunday, let me know if you need it sent again) - no flag

Done - Kathryn Arnstrom - $200 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Jenny Florio - $200 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Eunice Mansberger - $200 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Allen Schroeder - $200 - with photo - sent -no flag

Death notices: Garrett, Hanshew, Fyock, Buhrmester