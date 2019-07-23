Claudia Schmidt

Claudia L. (Mathy) Schmidt, 68, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at Pairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born Aug. 5, 1950, in Kankakee, the daughter of LaVerne and Zeah (Hawkins) Mathy. Claudia married Ray Schmidt on Feb. 28, 1986, in Watseka.

Claudia was the longtime cook, owner and operator of the Village Inn in Clifton. She was a former member of the Clifton Homecoming Committee, was known for decorating her house beautifully for every holiday throughout the year, and loved to spend time with all of her grandchildren.

Surviving are her loving husband of 33 years, Roy Schmidt, of Clifton; her children, Marci Ulitzsch-Taylor, of Chebanse, Chad (Renee) Ulitzsch, of Clifton, her stepson, TJ Schmidt, of Ashkum; her siblings, Joe (Jeannie) Mathy, of Chebanse, Elia (Kelly) Hunt, of Coatsville, Ind., Teresa Hindman, of Kankakee, and Pallas Fehrenbacher, of Clifton; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

Claudia was preceded in death by her parents.

To honor Claudia’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The family will host a celebration of life in Claudia’s honor at the Clifton Community Building, where food, fellowship and memories can be shared and celebrated.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

