Joanne DePatis

Joanne R. DePatis, 81, of Beaverville, passed away Friday (July 19, 2019) at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.

She was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Bourbonnais Township, the daughter of Paul and Katherine Marino Magruder.

Joanne married Gerald DePatis on Sept. 22, 1956 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching movies, playing card games and gambling.

Joanne was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

Surviving are one son and two daughters-in-law, Michael and Nicki DePatis, of Donovan, and Lisa DePatis, of Jeffersonville, Ind.; two grandchildren, Kegan DePatis and Kelcey DePatis, both of Donovan; one sister, Doris Gromer, of Bourbonnais; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Joanne was preceded in death by one son, Gerald “JP” DePatis; her parents; and nine siblings.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

