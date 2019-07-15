James Buckner

James “Jim” Buckner, 76, of Bradley, passed away Friday (July 12, 2019) at his home.

He was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Gilman, the son of Roger and Gertrude (Gerdes) Buckner. Jim married Christine Lovell on June 18, 1976, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Jim owned Buckner Financial in Bradley. He was a certified public accountant. He was also a life insurance agent and a real estate broker.

He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, the Moose and Exline Sportsmans Club.

Jim always had a smile for everyone he saw and never met a stranger.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years. His tour of duty was spent on the admiral staff of an aircraft carrier.

Surviving are his wife, Christine Buckner, of Bradley; one son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Ashley Buckner, of Kankakee; one daughter and her fiancé, Stacey Buckner and Ron Kwasman, of Chicago; one grandchild, Adeline; and his mother-in-law, Norma Lovell, of Bradley.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one granddaughter, Sadie; and his father-in-law, Paul Lovell.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)