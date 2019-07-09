Death notices: July 9, 2019

Death notices

<strong>Lewis J. Fritch Sr.</strong>, 76, of Wellington, passed away Monday (July 8, 2019) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Citizens’ Living. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

<strong>Richard E. Price, “Dick</strong>,” 81, of Danforth, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

<strong>Patricia L. Riezinger</strong>, 67, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>William H. Sanders</strong>, 83, of Momence, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.