Robbie Sue Frieling

Robbie Sue (Adams) Frieling, was born Aug 14, 1929, the daughter of Bertram Adams and Adabel (nee Corley) Adams. She passed away June 15, 2019, in Long Grove.

She spent her formative years in Hall Summit and Coushatta, La. Robbie attended Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La., and graduated with a teaching degree.

While teaching and working in Shreveport, La., she met Norman Frieling from Illinois while he was in the U.S. Air Force. In 1953, Robbie and Norman married and moved to Kankakee.

In 1955, Robbie gave birth to Norman Jr. (Dean) and in 1963 gave birth to James. Robbie taught English, social studies and geography at both Taft and Kennedy schools in Kankakee until 1987. She retired and moved to Florida to take care of her husband and son, Dean, with Muscular Dystrophy. After Norman’s death in 1996, Robbie moved back to Louisiana to be near her siblings and cousins.

Robbie’s interests and talents included: singing in the church choir, playing piano, working crossword puzzles, playing Bridge, traveling, reading and being a humble servant of God.

In addition to her husband, Norman, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Dean; and her sister, Berta.

Surviving are her son, James (Dawn); her sister, Betty (Chuck); her brother, Frank (Mary Ann); and her grandchildren, Regan, Skyler and Camden; along with many nieces and nephews.

Her family said, “Robbie will be missed for her kindness, her encouragement and her sense of humor.”

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Mound Grove Cemetery Mausoleum in Kankakee.

