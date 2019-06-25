Wanda Klein

Wanda Beth Klein was called home by the Lord on June 18, 2019, after a short stay at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital and Heritage Village, both in Kankakee.

She was born to Eunice Melissa (Comer) Laymon and William Irvin Laymon on July 3, 1928, in Casey. Wanda grew up in Arcola, and lived most of her adult life in Kankakee and Bourbonnais.

Surviving are her siblings, the Rev. Riley (Betty) Laymon, of Dallas, Texas, Ann (Chester) Skinner, of Evanston, and Phil (Linda) Laymon, of Davenport, Iowa; daughters, Hilda (Scot) Martin, of Chicago, Hannah Klein, of Chicago, and Rebecca (Michael) Rubin, of North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah Martin, Jean-Samuel Rubin and Theodore Rubin; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her husband, Dr. Hans Arno Klein; as well as a host of friends.

Mrs. Klein was very active during her 90 years. She was office manager for her husband’s medical practice and also directed the Salvation Army Senior Citizens’ Center in Kankakee for many years. As the first senior citizens’ director she organized quilting, a choral group, dinners, programs and trips. Her volunteer work included Girl Scouts, PTA, Riverside Medical Center Women’s Auxiliary, board of directors of Family Nursery School, Home and Community Education, and Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, where she was a very active charter member. She especially loved singing, providing hospitality, flower arranging, reading and traveling with the senior citizens.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Kankakee Westbrook Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be in Hazel Dell South Cemetery in Hazel Dell.

Memorials may be made to The Jesus Film project online at jesusfilm.org, or Samaritan’s Purse, online at samaritanspurse.org.

