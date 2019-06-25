Lawrence Ascher

Lawrence John Ascher, 94, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (June 21, 2019) at his home.

He was born Feb. 3, 1925, in Seward, the son of Tabb and Helen (Kaltenbach) Ascher. Lawrence married Phyllis Leona (Kilker) Ascher on Aug. 7, 1948.

Lawrence was a farmer, was employed by Union Dairy in Freeport and was a DX Gas salesman. He was also a custodian and bus driver for Forreston High School, owner and operator of Ascher’s Grocery, of Forreston, and he worked in the maintenance department at Freeport Memorial Hospital.

He liked to fish, garden and work in his yard. Lawrence was a good carpenter. He loved to help on the farm at harvest time. Lawrence was a longtime member of North Grove Evangelical Church in Forreston, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, elder, treasurer and cemetery board member. It was at North Grove where he gave his life to Christ more than 50 years ago. Since moving to the Kankakee area, he was a faithful and loved member of Grace Baptist Church.

Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Albina (Bravata) Ascher, of Calhoun, Ga., Dwight and Delinda (Ellinor) Ascher, of St. Anne; grandchildren, Angela (Rob) Howell, of Chattanooga, Tenn., Tabb and (Jennifer) Ascher, of Bourbonnais, Thomas and (Nicole) Ascher, of Kankakee, and Timothy and (Allison) Ascher, of St. Anne; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Ryan Howell, and Logan, Peyton, Jackson, Johnny, Easton, Camden and Ellinor Ascher.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife; one brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Dorothy Ascher; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dorothy Ascher, and Orletta and Jennings Borgmann.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home, Forreston. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at North Grove Evangelical Church, Forreston. The Rev. Dwight Ascher (his son) will officiate. Burial will be in North Grove Cemetery, Forreston.

Memorials may be made to Grace Christian Academy or North Grove Cemetery in Forreston.

