Kevin Sprimont

Kevin Lee Sprimont, 63, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 13, 2019) at his home. He was born July 23, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of Robert and Joanne Denoyer Sprimont. He married Cynthia Kay Lambert on Aug. 15, 1975, at St. George Catholic Church.

Kevin attended St. Anne Grade School and graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. He worked at Park Mill Lumber in Kankakee. He then moved to Spooner, Wis., where he owned and operated End of the Line Sport Shop. In 1990, Kevin moved his family back to Illinois, where he worked at Stranco U.S. Filter in Bourbonnais. He was a member of the Elks Pony League Commission Board and was a Little League and Pony League coach for many years. Kevin enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting. He was a fan of the Yankees, Cubs, Packers and his grandchildren.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Cynthia Lambert Sprimont, of Kankakee; two sons, Asa Sprimont, of Littleton, Colo., and Zak and Lena Sprimont, of Braidwood; two grandchildren, Samantha and Breanna Sprimont; one brother, Kerry and Janet Sprimont, of St. Louis, Mo.; one sister, Karen and Jerry Flowers, of St. Anne; one niece, Megan Sprimont, of St. Louis, Mo.; and his stepmother, Barb Sprimont, of St. Anne.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandparents, Gerald Sprimont, Armela Sprimont, Herb Denoyer and Letha Denoyer.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be 3 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service Monday, June 17, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

