Avery Hill-Tanzy

Avery Ali Hill-Tanzy, 1-year-old, of Kankakee, passed away May 13, 2019, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, until the noon funeral services at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Pastor Carl Randle Sr. will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Avery Ali Hill-Tanzy was born Oct. 27, 2017, in Kankakee, the son of India Hill and Bryant Tanzy.

He was a joy and delight and was always a happy baby. Avery loved to eat and he learned quickly.

Avery leaves to cherish his memory, his mother and father; a sister, Ava Hill; a brother, Avia Tanzy; his maternal grandparents, Nicola Hill and Kenard Hill; his paternal grandparents, Cabalin Turner and Yoetis Tanzy Sr.; his maternal great-grandparents, Coaressia Washington and Dennis Washington; his paternal great-grandmother, Ruby Turner; maternal aunts and uncles, Aysha Hill, Kymber Hill, Simone Hill, Alena Hill, Aliyah Hill, Christian Harwell and Nico Harwell; paternal uncles, Yoetis Tanzy Jr. and John Shannon Jr.; along with a host of cousins.

Preceding him in death were his maternal great-grandmother, Deborah Holloway; his paternal great-grandfather, Felix Turner; paternal great-grandmother, Shirley Jean Tanzy; maternal great-great-grandparents, Jewell and Averlia Harwell; and paternal great-great-grandparents, James Lois Turner and Willie Franklin Turner.

