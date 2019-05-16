Edward Novy

Edward F. Novy, 85, of Braidwood, passed away Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 17, 1933, in Braidwood, the son of Edward and Ella (nee Onderick) Novy. His parents preceded him in death.

Edward served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958.

He married Anna Mae Powell on March 2, 1963 at the First Methodist Church in Wilmington.

Ed was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed hunting, fishing and helping others.

Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and his wife of 56 years.

Ed retired from BASF Chemical Corp.

Surviving are his wife, Anna Mae Novy, of Braidwood; sons, Kevin Novy and Brian Novy, and daughter, Karen (Scott) Wenberg, all of Braidwood; grandchildren, Jessica and Tyler Wenberg; brother, James (Lauren) Novy, of Arizona; sisters, Helen (Curtis) Saltzman, of Braidwood, and Marian (Archie) Schmidt, of Geneseo; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home in Braidwood. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Braceville Gardner Cemetery in Braceville.

Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

