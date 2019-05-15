Wayne Fromknecht

Wayne P. Fromknecht, 81, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (May 9, 2019), surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Moweaqua, the son of Ralph and Mildred Parker Fromknecht. Wayne was united in marriage to Sandra Powell on Jan. 4, 1991.

Wayne was employed at American Greetings Corporation for 30 years as a successful account manager and received the top salesman of the year award multiple times in his career. He enjoyed antique trucks, carpentry, gardening, traveling and watching Cubs and Bears games.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Sandra Powell Fromknecht, of Manteno; son, Dennis Fromknecht, of Bettendorf, Iowa; daughter, Debbie and Tom “Bud” Ivanoff, of Peotone; stepsons, Jeff and Maureen Powell, of Kankakee, and Kirk and Natalie Powell, of Sugar Grove; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Ralph and Mildred Fromknecht; and brother, Ron Fromknecht.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, May 17, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life at Jensen Funeral Home, 1200 N. Convent Suite B Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Cremation rites will be accorded.

