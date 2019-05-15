Stephen Saddler

Stephen “Baggs” Saddler, 61, of Aroma Park, passed away Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at his home.

He was born July 5, 1957, in Chicago Heights, the son of Thomas W. and Margaret M (Krieger) Saddler.

Stephen proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

He was an iron worker for Local 444. He enjoyed playing softball and was a Chicago White Sox fan.

Surviving are his parents, Thomas and Margaret Saddler, of Greenville, Ky.; a son, Andrew Saddler, of Bradley; a daughter, Stephanie Hofer, of Bradley; and a grandchild, Chloe Hofer. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Jane (Steve) Ryan, of Aroma Park; a brother and sister-in-law, James (Michelle) Saddler, of Greenville, Ky.; and three nieces, Stacy Kirk, Nicole Ruebensam and Kayla Saddler.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Jackson Cemetery in Greenville, Ky.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

