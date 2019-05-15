Betty Cook

Betty Lorraine Cook, 91, of Savoy, and formerly of Piper City, passed away Sunday (May 12, 2019) at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Urbana.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Piper City United Methodist Church. The Rev. Elizabeth Reis will officiate. Burial will follow in Brenton Cemetery in Piper City.

Betty was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Lloyd “Bing” and Barbara Marksteiner Eveland. They preceded her in death. She married Ronald Bishop Cook on June 29, 1952, at Piper City United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death May 20, 1983.

Surviving are one son, John (Joan) Cook, of Watseka; two daughters, Connee Giampapa, of Whittier, Calif., and Lori Ann (Joe) Cook-Neisler, of Jackson, Tenn.; five grandsons, Matthew Cook (Reilly), of Lakewood, Colo., Bryan Cook, of Chicago, John Giampapa, Nick Giampapa and Chad Giampapa; one great-grandson, Logan Cook; and one brother, Charles (Dorothy) Eveland, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Betty graduated from Piper City High School and Illinois State University and attended Columbia University in New York City. Mrs. Cook taught at Kempton High School, LaGrange Junior High School and Piper City High School and assisted her husband at Cook’s IGA Foodliner in Piper City. Betty was a house mother at the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from 1991 to 2001.

She was very active in the Piper City United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the Piper City Monday Night Reading Circle. Betty enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, gardening, whale watching and participating in the arts.

Memorials may be made to Piper City United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

