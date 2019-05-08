Phyllis Rich

Phyllis E. Rich, 94, of Bradley, and formerly of St. Anne and Chebanse, passed away Sunday (May 5, 2019) at GreenTree Nursing Home of Bradley.

She was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Onarga, the daughter of Walter and Muriel (Lindsey) Colebank. Phyllis married Quinton Rich, in Kankakee, on Sept. 4, 1964. He preceded her in death June 13, 1977.

Phyllis was a cook for Chebanse Grade School for many years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chebanse, and United Church of Chebanse.

Surviving are her son, Dale (Judy) Timm, of Watseka; her stepchildren, Beverly (George) Boudreau, of Martinton, Cheryl (Milton) Blume, of Chebanse, and Alan (Debbie) Rich, of Chebanse; son-in-law, Bill Scott, of Greenfield; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; three sisters; her son, Edward; her daughter, Connie; and her companion of 25 years, Clarence Shumaker.

A private service for Phyllis will be at a later date. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star, Chebanse.

