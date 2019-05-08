Marion Horney

Marion Carolyn (Beringer) Horney, 98, passed away peacefully Saturday (May 4, 2019) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Surviving are her children, Jim (Marge) Horney, of Beecher, Tom (Mary) Horney, of Homewood, Ned (Doreen) Horney, of Lexington, Ray (Debbie) Horney, of Macomb, Gene Horney, of Phoenix, Carol (JR) Kaufmann, of Watseka, and Paul (Tammy) Horney, of New Lenox. She also is survived by her many grandchildren, Michael Horney, Danielle Horney, Nicole Horney, Linzie (Jordan) Slater, Jeff (Angie) Horney, Matt Horney, Chris (Allison) Kaufmann, Kelly (Osama Raslan) Kaufmann, Mitchell Horney and Kevin Horney; and six great-grandchildren, Caden, Westley, Ilsa, Aliyanna, Gabriella and Mariam.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Henry; her beloved daughter, Penny Sue; and daughter-in-law, Karen (Bournazos) Horney.

Marion was born Aug. 23, 1920, in Rogers Park, the daughter of Charles and Cecilia (Haas) Beringer. Marion and Henry Horney lived in Dolton, where they started Horney’s Dime Store, later to become Value Village. They were among the original founders of New Hope School for the Developmentally Disabled.

She was an amazingly fun lady. She was a social media user and avid texter. Marion thoroughly enjoyed having pizza and beer with her grandchildren. She coined phrases such as “hello, hello,” “jumpin’ jellybeans,” “geez oh pete,” “holy moley,” “sheesh,” “love you, love you,” and “whatever.”

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Watseka Methodist Church in Watseka.

