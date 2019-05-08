Janice Kupferer Sullivan

Janice Lynn Kupferer Sullivan, 63, formerly of Kankakee, passed away early in the morning of April 11, 2019, at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., following a two-year battle with lung cancer. She had been a survivor of breast cancer.

She was born Jan. 31, 1956, in Anna, the daughter of Joseph Frank Kupferer and Helen J. Kupferer.

Jan grew up in Kankakee, going to Eastridge High School and performing in many plays and musicals, and she also was very active in the choir. She played on numerous softball teams and played in many tournaments. Jan worked for her parents during and after high school at Helen’s Hobby Crafts and continued to work in the hobby industry until 1978.

She worked as a Kankakee County Sheriffs detective, starting in corrections Dec. 26, 1978, working her way up to detective, and retiring April 14, 1994. She then worked security on a riverboat casino in Alton, until she followed her dream and moved to California in 1999.

Jan began a job at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, Calif., as a surveillance manager and worked her way up to executive director of gaming control, which she was still doing at the time of her death.

She fell in love with golf and went to many LPGA tournaments, including the Evian, Solhiem and the Dinah Shore, now known as the ANA.

Jan also was a die-hard Cubs and Bears fan and was very good at fantasy football.

Surviving are Richard and Tammy Kupferer, of St. Anne, Larry and Paula Kupferer, of Kankakee, Mary and Tim Johnson, of Oswego, Jim and Karen Kupferer, Chris and Mike Balind, of Bonfield, Ann Syrstad, of Kankakee, and Tom and Katie Norwalk, of Connecticut; numerous nieces and nephews; her dog, Khloe; and friend, Mary Ann Quijada

Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph Kupferer and Helen Kupferer.

Mass will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours). A celebration of Jan’s life will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Kankakee Boat Club, 1600 Cobb Blvd, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Janice Sullivan College Scholarship Fund online at psusdfoundation.net/donate or to the donor’s choice.

