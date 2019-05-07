Death notices: May 7, 2019

<strong>Death notices</strong>

Gerald D. Bateman, 76, of Chicago, passed away Friday (May 3, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.

Michelle Crowell, 36, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 5, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.

John M. Hall, 66, of Streator, passed away Saturday (May 4, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.

Allen Vincent La Page, 76, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday (May 2, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.

Nancy E. Nelson, 80, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (May 4, 2019) at Manteno Springs Nursing Home in Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.

Kenneth Taylor, 64, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday (May 2, 2019) at Silver Cross Medical Center in New Lenox. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.