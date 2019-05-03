Ruth Shaffer

Ruth Delores Shaffer, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at her home.

She was born Oct. 20, 1928, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Olive Morgan Wynne. Ruth married James Kirchner in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1964. She married Wilbur Shaffer in 1965. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Ruth worked in payroll at Bennetts, General Foods and St. Mary’s Hospital for many years. She enjoyed traveling, camping and crocheting. Most of all, Ruth loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Scott (Sharon) Kirchner, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Rusty Kirchner, Amy Justice, Robert Clodi, Jeremy Clodi and Katlynne Brown; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Kay Wynne, of Bourbonnais; and good friend, Karen Jones.

In addition to both of her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brad; one daughter, Denise; one great-grandson, Jacob Justice; two brothers; and four sisters.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, until the noon funeral service at Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Terry Anglea officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

